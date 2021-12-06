Antonio Conte is leading the push to convince Hugo Lloris to remain at Tottenham Hotspur by signing a new deal, with the shot-stopper’s current contract set to expire next summer, according to football.london.

Lloris’ future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is under the scanner with the Frenchman having entered the final year of his contract at the club.

Spurs are yet to offer Lloris a new deal and as it stands he is allowed to talk to potential foreign suitors, when the January window swings open, about a free transfer next summer.

However Conte, who took the reins at Spurs last month, has been evaluating his squad and he his impressed with what he has seen from the veteran shot-stopper.

The Italian rates Lloris highly and wants him to remain at his disposal beyond this season.

Conte is in constant contact with Lloris and is pushing to help him sort out his immediate future at the north London giants.

The Spurs skipper has played every minute of Premier League football for Tottenham so far this season and Conte wants him to help raise the standards at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Conte’s efforts succeed and Lloris will opt to continue at the club, where he has been playing since the summer of 2012.