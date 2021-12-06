Barcelona’s contract offer to renew Newcastle United target Ousmane Dembele’s stint includes fixed wages and bonus payments that would make him the best paid player in the squad.

The Frenchman arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a mammoth £135.5m fee but they are in danger of seeing him leave the club for free next summer.

Dembele’s current deal at Barcelona expires after this season and several clubs are keen to land him on a free transfer next summer.

Newcastle have held talks with Dembele’s agents and have proposed a lucrative deal, while the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are also credited with interest in acquiring his services.

But Barcelona are keen on holding on to Dembele, have made him an offer to renew his stint and the club have given him until 15th December to take a decision on his future.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the deal proposed by the Catalans includes fixed wages and bonus payments that would make Dembele the best paid player at the club.

New Barcelona coach Xavi sees Dembele playing a crucial role under him as he looks to rebuild the club and the player is also claimed to be warm to remaining in Catalunya beyond the current campaign.

Barcelona are hoping Dembele will put pen-to-paper on fresh terms but his agent is suggested to be pushing for a move to another club next summer.

With an appearance off the bench at the weekend in Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Real Betis, Dembele has clocked up game time in two consecutive La Liga outings since returning from injury and it remains to be seen where he ends up next if he leaves the Spanish giants after this season.