Hernan Crespo has revealed he has never got over Liverpool coming from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.

The 2005 final in Istanbul is considered by many to be the greatest Champions League final ever, with little-fancied Liverpool stunning AC Milan to lift the trophy.

AC Milan surged into a 3-0 lead by half-time and the game looked over, but an extraordinary comeback from Liverpool in the second half saw a 3-3 result and, when extra time led to no further goals, a Reds win on penalties.

Crespo admits that he has never got over the game, which stunned him.

He told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Do we really have to talk about that game?

“The fact is that for me, that final was a trauma for me.

“I’ve never completely overcome it, I admit it.”

The 2005 Champions League final provided Liverpool with their fifth European Cup, a total they added to in 2019 when Jurgen Klopp led the Reds to success in Madrid in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.