Danny Murphy has slammed Leeds United director of football Victor Orta for engaging in a confrontation with a member of the crowd at the end of the Whites’ Premier League clash against Brentford and insists his actions were egotistical.

Elland Road erupted when Patrick Bamford scored a late equaliser for Leeds against Brentford in a 2-2 draw on Sunday and the cameras caught one man’s passionate display in the directors’ box.

Clips of Leeds director of football Orta confronting a member of the crowd after the final whistle at Elland Road have been doing the rounds on social media and some of the Whites faithful are loving the passion shown by the Spaniard.

However, former top flight star Murphy has slammed Orta for his actions and feels he was a little egotistical, gesticulating angrily at a someone in the crowd.

“I thought it was a little bit egotistical making it about him, but the team had just fought back, they were in control”, Murphy told talkSPORT while discussing Orta’s actions in the directors’ box.

“They lost their control of the game to go 2-1 down against a plucky Brentford side.”

Murphy stressed that Orta should be concerned about doing his job and not making unnecessary scenes by engaging in confrontations with fans.

“[When you are the] footballing director, you are there to do a job

“It is like he is doing his job; the team are not in relegation.

“Okay they have not had the best start; they just got the equaliser.

“[Calm down], let people be.”

Murphy added that he feels Orta’s actions were a bit self-serving as he looked like he was seeking attention.

“[Think he ran out there wanting to be seen], that is what I said.

“That is what I said, little bit self-serving.”