Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson believes that Ipswich Town being among the teams in League One with a bigger budget might have played a role in Paul Cook’s departure.

Charlton’s opponents on Tuesday are a side that have just seen a change of guard with their manager Cook being sacked following an FA Cup goalless draw against Barrow.

Jackson, who himself is in charge at the Valley on a temporary basis, says that Cook’s departure was not something he enjoyed seeing being a young manager himself.

The 39-year-old took time to insist that he would have loved to see Cook being given more time to get the team chemistry at Ipswich going after big changes in the summer.

“I don’t like to see it”, Jackson told the South London Press.

“Obviously, as a young manager, you want to see people given time. It can take time to get your ideas across.

“I was surprised. I know they would expect to be higher in the league but they aren’t bottom of the league.

“Cooky is a good manager and coach. I’d have expected him to be given a little more time and he probably would’ve got a tune out of them because they have got good players.

“I’d have expected him to eventually get the going and start kicking on towards the top end of the league.”

Jackson is of the opinion that Cook’s demise was probably a result of Ipswich having a big budget and therefore more being expected quicker at Portman Road.

“They have got one of the bigger budgets in the league and I guess that is one of the reasons behind his departure.

“But it’s still disappointing to see.

“You want to see managers given a chance to turn it around.”

Ipswich have a new interim manager in the form of John McGreal in place for Tuesday’s match against Charlton.