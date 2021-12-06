Sheffield Wednesday new boy Jayden Onen has revealed that the little taste of first-team football he got with Reading against Norwich City has made him hungry for more, giving him an idea about what he needs to do and where he wants to be.

The 20-year-old has been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23 side and has even featured once for Lee Bullen’s outfit against Coventry City.

Now after successfully managing to impress the Sheffield Wednesday management, the youngster has secured a contract for himself and will link up with the club’s Under-23 side for their game against Hull City on Wednesday.

Onen, while expressing his eagerness to get into Darren Moore’s team, insisted that the taste of first-team action he got against Norwich City while at Reading last season has made him hungrier.

“I’m delighted to get it all signed and sorted and my main focus is to get as fit as I can”, Onen told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“I got a little taste of first-team football last season with Reading and made my debut against Norwich – it’s made me hungry for more.

“I know what I need to do and where I want to be.

“I had a good week training here, spent time with the first team and the lads were very welcoming and now I just want to push on.

“I played in the game at Coventry and I thought we played really well that day, there were a lot of young lads from the club playing but they did well and now I can’t wait to get started.”

The attacking midfielder started his career in Arsenal’s youth academy before moving to Crystal Palace and then Brighton.

He played for Brentford’s B team until 2020, a spell which included a loan at Bromley.