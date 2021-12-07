Ajax are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan during the January transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Henderson was slated to start as Manchester United’s number one this season but a bout of Covid set him back and David de Gea again cemented himself as the first choice between the sticks.

The England goalkeeper is expected to start in the Champions League against Young Boys on Wednesday night and is believed to be keen on a loan move in order to play more football.

It has been claimed that Dutch champions Ajax are looking to take him to Amsterdam on loan in the winter transfer window.

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Saar is an admirer of Henderson and is keen on taking him on loan in January.

They held exploratory talks while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the manager at Old Trafford and it is unclear what plans Ralf Rangnick has for Henderson.

The 24-year-old wants to impress the German but is open to a loan move in order to get more minutes under his belt.

Henderson remains determined to establish himself as the Manchester United number one in long term.

But a loan switch to Ajax could make sense for all parties.