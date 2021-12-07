Former Premier League star Darren Bent has insisted that Arsenal are too easy to play against and any team in the Premier League can beat them on any given day.

Arsenal’s form has again dipped in recent weeks and they have lost their last three Premier League games on the road.

The positivity that was at the club following a run of ten games without a defeat has been disappearing and there are again question marks around Mikel Arteta and the quality of his squad.

Everton were without a win in eight in the league ahead of facing Arsenal on Monday night and they managed to score a big 2-1 win at home over the Gunners.

Bent insisted that any team in the Premier League can beat Arsenal on their day as the north London club are still too easy to play against.

The former Premier League star said on talkSPORT: “I have said this before, on any given day any other team in the Premier League can beat Arsenal.

“They are not hard to play against.

“They are too open at times, there is no communication.

“If Norwich turn up, who are rock bottom along with Newcastle, and they pull it together, they on any given day can beat Arsenal.”

Arsenal will look for some home comforts when they will host Southampton at the Emirates on Saturday.