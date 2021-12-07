Chelsea have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai in January, but those claims are wide of the mark, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Szalai joined Fenerbahce in January from Cypriot side Apollon Limassol and has been a fixture for the Turkish giants this season.

But the 23-year-old’s future at the Turkish giants is under the scanner as he is claimed to be a target for European champions Chelsea in the upcoming window.

The Blues are reportedly pushing to land the Hungarian and his national team coach Marco Rossi even claimed that the defender’s move to Stamford Bridge in the upcoming window is a done deal.

However, the London giants do not have a deal in place to sign Szalai in January or next summer, contrary to claims.

The defender has seen his stock rise in the European football scene in recent seasons but he is not a player of interest to Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer but Chelsea are keen on renewing all of their contracts

With several players out of contract, Chelsea could opt to bolster their defence in January by bringing in fresh talents but as its stands Szalai is not an option for them.