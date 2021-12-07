Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has conceded that side could have had an easier FA Cup draw than facing Aston Villa.

The FA Cup draw for the third round took place on Monday night and Manchester United were drawn to face Aston Villa in the third round at Old Trafford next month.

The cup tie is on 8th January and just a week later Manchester United will be travelling to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League as well.

Rangnick conceded that it is definitely not an easy draw for his Manchester United side and believes there were a few easier draws they could have been picked out in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Manchester United boss said in a press conference: “Not an easy draw with Aston Villa.

“[We] play them twice in one week. A few easier draws were possible.”

The German, settling into his role at Manchester United, revealed that he always has had a fascination with England and English football since studying English in university.

He admitted that it was a no-brainer for him to accept the offer from Manchester United when they came for him.

“I studied English at university.

“It has always been a special interest for me regarding England and English football.

“It was a no-brainer to come to one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Manchester United will be in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.