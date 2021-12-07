Everton and West Ham United have joined the race to secure the signature of Arsenal and Liverpool target Denis Zakaria.

Zakaria has entered the final year of his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and is expected to move on to a new club for free next summer.

Gladbach’s hierarchy are not giving up on their efforts to convince the midfielder to sign a new deal at the club but he is understood to be looking for a new challenge.

Premier League giants Liverpool are credited with interest in Zakaria, while Arsenal are claimed to have touched base with the player’s entourage, but Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are currently in an advantageous position to potentially sign him, following positive talks with the player.

However, the number of clubs interested in snapping up Zakaria seems to be growing, as according to Sky Italia, Everton and West Ham have also entered the race for his signature.

Amidst growing interest in securing his services, Die Fohlen have not ruled out the possibility of selling Zakaria in the upcoming window and Everton along with West Ham are ready to battle it out with the likes of Liverpool and Dortmund to land his signature.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Zakaria has remained a key player for Gladbach this season across all competitions.

Zakaria is allowed to enter pre-contract negotiations with potential suitors in January and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Liverpool, Everton or West Ham will pounce for him next month.