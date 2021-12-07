Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has stressed that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s subtle changes are working for the Gers given their results since his arrival.

The 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday meant Rangers have won all four of their games since Van Bronckhorst took charge of the club last month.

The Dutchman has safely navigated Rangers into the last 16 of the Europa League and the club are still very much in charge of the title race in the Scottish Premiership.

Ferguson is delighted with the run of results Rangers have got under the new manager and insisted that the most important thing at the weekend was to keep their momentum going.

Van Bronckhorst has made a few subtle changes to the way Rangers play and the Gers legend thinks that the results show that those tweaks have been a positive for the team.

The Rangers legend said on Go Radio Football Show: “That’s four wins on the bounce.

“Two away at difficult venues in Livingston and Hibernian and listen, I have seen better goals scored, but the most important thing for Rangers on Saturday was to continue the form.

“It was a great 3-0 win against a Dundee side.

“Certainly, the tweaks that Gio has made, are working.”

Rangers will travel to France to take on Lyon in the last group game of the Europa League this Thursday night.