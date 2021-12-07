Former Ajax star Kenneth Perez has issued advice to Leeds United and Arsenal target Noussair Mazraoui to renew his contract at the Dutch giants and to not take a risk by joining a club where they might not have a long-term plan to help him succeed.

The Moroccan has entered the final year of his contract at Ajax and as it stands a contract renewal is not in sight.

Mazraoui’s situation at the Johan Cruyff Arena has seen him put several clubs across Europe on alert, with both Leeds and Arsenal linked with interest in acquiring his services, while their Premier League rivals Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion also have him in their sights.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Mazraoui’s future and growing interest in his services from abroad, former Ajax star Perez has advised him to renew his contract at Ajax.

“Then you just have to wait and see”, Perez told ESPN.nl while discussing the possibility of Mazraoui leaving Ajax for free next summer.

“I would advise him to sign with Ajax.

“Another club will now get him without any risk.”

Perez explained that if a club are willing to spend a significant fee on a player, that could mean they have a proper long-term plan in place for his development, as such Mazraoui should wait to join a club that are willing to spend a fee on him, where he will have a better chance of succeeding.

“If it doesn’t quite work out, you got him on a free transfer.

“If a club is done with him after six months or a year, they can sell him for a few million.

“But if you are bought for twenty or thirty million euros, then there is a greater chance that they really have a plan with you.”

It remains to be seen where Mazraoui will end up playing should he leave Ajax next summer, with the likes of Leeds and Arsenal keen on him.