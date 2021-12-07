Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has stressed that Celtic star Tom Rogic’s goal against Dundee United on Sunday would have been much talked about if it was scored in the Premier League.

Rogic scored a brilliant goal in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

The Australian picked up the ball just at the halfway line on the left flank, ran at the Dundee defenders and produced a brilliant finish to deposit the ball in the bottom right-hand corner.

Ferguson insisted that Rogic is a brilliant player and for a midfielder of his size, he is remarkably skilful at the way he moves on the pitch with his technical gifts.

The former Scotland midfielder feels the goal would have been more famous and talked about if a player scored it in the more high profile Premier League.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He is a top player, Rogic, there is no doubt about it.

“For the size of him, he is technically gifted. He is 6’2 or 6’3, he just glides and when he gets the ball at his feet, it is hard to get it off.

“That goal, if anybody else scored that in the English Premier League, people would be talking about it for weeks.

“It was a great piece of skill and a great finish.”

It was only Rogic’s second goal of the season and Celtic will hope that he gets on the scoresheet more over the course of the campaign.