Federico Bernardeschi, who has been scouted by Leicester City, is keen on extending his stint at current club Juventus on a long-term basis.

The Foxes are going through a rough run of results in the Premier League and boss Brendan Rodgers will have an opportunity to revamp his squad with the winter transfer window set to swing open next month.

Leicester’s scouting department have been hard at work and they were present at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday to take a close look at Juventus duo Adrien Rabiot and Bernardeschi as they beat Genoa 2-0 in a Serie A clash.

Bernardeschi is out of contract at Juventus next summer, while Rabiot’s current stint expires one year later.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are keen to keep hold of the Italian and he wants to remain at the club beyond his current stint.

Juventus are preparing to hand Bernardeschi a long-term deal that will see him remain in the squad until the summer of 2025 and he wants to stay at his current club.

The new offer Juventus are preparing would see Bernardeschi taking a pay cut but the player is keen to continue his stint in Turin.

With Bernardeschi likely to stay at Juventus, it remains to be seen whether Leicester will push for his team-mate Rabiot in the upcoming window.