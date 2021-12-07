Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to discuss former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris being amongst the names linked with the Portman Road hot seat following the dismissal of Paul Cook.

The 54-year-old was shown the exit door at Ipswich on Sunday after just nine months in charge, with the Tractor Boys struggling to consistently get results in League One this season.

The new Ipswich owners backed Cook in the summer transfer window and the Tractor Boys squad was heavily overhauled, but the club’s hierarchy decided they needed a change of leadership as they push for promotion.

Former Millwall and Cardiff boss Harris is among the names linked to succeed Cook at Portman Road and he has also emerged as the bookies’ favourite to take over.

Ipswich fans have reacted to the news and Reverend Makelove questioned the Ipswich hierarchy for considering Harris, who is similar to a clutch of former Tractor Boys managers in that he was also sacked and is jobless at the moment.

Lewis has made it clear that he does not want Harris in the dugout at Ipswich and is disappointed in seeing odds favouring the former Cardiff boss to replace Cook.

Harvey Davies feels Harris would be a poorly thought-out appointment and wants Ipswich to bring in a more forward-thinking coach.

Stephen Parry meanwhile has insisted Neil Warnock or Harris would not fit the role of head coach at Ipswich.

Harry cannot see Harris suiting Ipswich one bit even though he previously expressed his desire to manage the Suffolk giants when the post opened up before.

However, Dominic Dean has stressed that he would take Harris over someone like former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who he thinks has less of a work ethic than the ex-Cardiff coach.

