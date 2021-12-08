Everton have initiated talks with Aaron Ramsey’s entourage over a move for the Leeds United and Newcastle United linked midfielder, while his club Juventus are willing to let him go for free in January.

Ramsey was heavily linked with leaving the Turin outfit in the last transfer window but no move materialised.

The midfielder has only started one Serie A game for Juventus so far this season and is not a key part of coach Massimiliano Allegri’s plans at the club.

Ramsey’s situation at Juventus has seen him put several Premier League clubs on alert as Everton, Leeds and Newcastle are all claimed to be keen on bringing the ex-Arsenal man back to England.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Toffees have initiated talks with Ramsey’s representatives over a move for him.

Ramsey’s current deal at the Allianz Stadium ends in the summer of 2023, but Juventus are willing to terminate his contract and let him leave the club for free in the upcoming January transfer window.

Juventus want to remove Ramsey’s salary from their wage bill and are open to allowing him to join a new club next month.

It remains to be seen whether Ramsey will return to the Premier League for the second half of the season, with the likes of Everton, Leeds and Newcastle keen on him.