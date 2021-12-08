Lucas Digne could look to leave Everton in January following a falling out with Toffees manager Rafael Benitez, according to The Athletic.

The Frenchman was left out of the squad in Everton’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Monday despite being fit and available to play.

It emerged later that the left-back had a row with the Everton manager, which led to him being out of the squad in their last Premier League game.

Tension has been simmering between Digne and Benitez over the shift in tactics and he believes the Spaniard’s style of football has curbed his attacking instincts.

And it has been claimed that there is a distinct possibility that the defender could look to move away from Everton in the winter transfer window.

The France international is unhappy as he feels Benitez’s tactics have curbed his ability to influence games.

Being taken off set-pieces duties has also irked Digne, who takes pride in his creative and attacking numbers as a full-back.

He made his frustrations clear to the Everton manager behind the scenes and they have not seen eye-to-eye on tactical matters.

There are now suggestions Digne and his representatives could now look to engineer a move away from Everton in January.

The Frenchman signed a new long-term deal a little less than a year ago, but is now uncertain about his future at Everton under Benitez.