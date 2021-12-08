Simon Jordan is of the view that moving to Ajax in January will not help Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson to develop his career as the Eredivisie is a substandard league compared to the Premier League.

Henderson is yet to start a top flight game for the Red Devils this season with first choice David de Gea cementing his spot between the sticks.

The 24-year-old is claimed to be prepared to leave Old Trafford on loan in the upcoming winter transfer window and Eredivisie champions Ajax are keen on adding him to their squad on a temporary basis.

However, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan does not see moving to Ajax helping Henderson get his career back in aiding in his development as a player.

“Whether going out to the Eredivisie is considered to be a good move for a player, it is a substandard league”, Jordan told talkSPORT while discussing the possibility of Henderson joining Ajax in January.

“Whilst Ajax are very good side, nobody really goes to Holland to develop their career.”

Jordan explained that Eredivisie is a substandard league compared to the Premier League or even Serie A and stressed he is not sure whether half a season in the Dutch top flight will get Henderson back to the England national team set-up.

“I do not know if he [Henderson] is going to go there but I am not sure it is a blueprint to get him back to the England set-up any more than Joe Hart going to Torino was a blueprint.

“It depends on how you perform, but I just think if you are going to go, with all due respect to the Eredivisie, it is not a great league in comparison to the Premier League or Serie A.”

It remains to be seen whether Henderson will leave Manchester United on loan next month as it is unclear whether new interim boss Ralf Rangnick has other plans for him.