Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that Leeds United’s owners need to invest in player recruitment in January to ensure that they do not suffer relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites returned to the top flight last season following a 16-year absence and had a super campaign as they finished ninth in the standings.

However, Leeds have had a tough start to their second season back in the Premier League with injuries to key stars playing a major role in their struggles on the pitch, as they currently sit 15th in the standings.

Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford are among the latest batch of players sidelined with injury and former top flight star Agbonlahor has stressed the need for the Leeds hierarchy to bring in some players in the upcoming window.

Since Bielsa’s arrival, Leeds have been reluctant to bring in players mid-season, but Agbonlahor insists they need to rope in a new number 10, a striker and a winger to ensure they stay far away from the drop zone.

“Their [Leeds’] owners have got to try and find some money out of somewhere and bring in a number 10, do not really have a number 10, who can get on the ball and make things happen”, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“Another winger to help with Raphinha for goals.

“Another striker because Bamford [keeps] picking up these injuries.

“They need to invest in January because after how long it took them to get back to the Premier League, they do not want to go down, do they?”

It remains to be seen how much the Leeds board will back Bielsa in January as they keep losing key players to injury although the Argentine likes to work with a small tight-knit squad.