Boussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has commented on Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi, who is a player in demand heading into the January transfer window.

A host of clubs across Europe are admirers of the Red Bull Salzburg attacker and his agent has been touring sides to assess a potential move for his client.

Liverpool have been linked with Adeyemi, along with Barcelona, but the Catalans are now claimed to be out of the chase.

Dortmund are also fans of Adeyemi and it has been suggested the player favours a switch to a Bundesliga club, but Watzke told Prime Video before his side’s Champions League game with Besiktas: “There are 18 Bundesliga clubs.”

The Dortmund CEO is not willing to be drawn on his side’s chances of signing Adeyemi, but did indicate they are keen, adding: “We’ll just have a look.

“If he rejects more and more people, our chances may increase.”

The 19-year-old, who has been mooted as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland at Dortmund, has scored 15 times in 26 outings for Red Bull Salzburg this season.

Adeyemi has scored in the Champions League, netting twice against Lille and once against Wolfsburg.