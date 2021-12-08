Inter are leading the chase to sign centre-back Tottenham Hotspur target Bremer, who is expected to be in demand when the January transfer window opens.

Bremer has shone for Serie A side Torino and his future is under the scanner with a host of clubs keen on securing his services.

Tottenham, who are expected to be in the market for a centre-back when the January window swings open, are interested in the Brazilian, but Spurs do not lead the chase.

Serie A giants Inter, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, have the edge in the scramble for Bremer’s signature.

The Nerazzurri have taken action and have already started talks with the defender’s representatives.

Torino are not keen on losing Bremer in mid-season and would prefer to look at selling him in the summer.

The 24-year-old has made 15 appearances in Serie A for Torino so far this season, wearing the captain’s armband on four occasions.

Torino have Bremer locked down on a contract which runs until the summer of 2023.