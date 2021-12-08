Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed that the club want to know about Manchester City and Manchester United target Erling Haaland’s transfer decision before April.

The 21-year-old is the most sought after striker in European football at the moment with several big clubs interested in getting their hands on him.

Haaland is almost certain to leave Dortmund next summer due to the presence of a release clause, which is believed to be anywhere between €75m and €90m.

Manchester United and Manchester City are amongst the clutch of big clubs who are keen to sign the forward at the end of the season.

Watzke conceded that Dortmund are not completely in control of the situation and they are depending on what Haaland and his agent, Mino Raiola, want.

The Dortmund CEO stressed that the club are keen to know whether Haaland will trigger his clause before April.

He said on Prime Video ahead of Dortmund’s Champions League game with Besiktas: “We are not in control alone.

“We are a bit dependent on signals coming from him and his agent.

“There is no pressure to negotiate that we now have to extend the contract.

“Will he trigger the clause or will he not?

“[We] will be trying to find that out before March or April.”

Haaland has had injury issues this season but has still managed to score 17 times in 13 appearances, including twice in the 5-0 win over Besiktas.