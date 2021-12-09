Leeds United fans have taken to social media to discuss the possibility of Adam Forshaw playing in the holding midfield role under Marcelo Bielsa, with first choice Kalvin Phillips sidelined for an extended spell owing to injury.

Philips has made the defensive midfield spot at Leeds his own under Bielsa’s tutelage and has been one of the standout performers for the club since they earned promotion to the Premier League.

The England international has been a fixture under Bielsa, but could face six to eight weeks on the sidelines having suffered a hamstring injury in their 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford on Sunday.

Bielsa need to rely on other players to step up in Phillips’ absence and Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton and Forshaw, who has put in a string of strong displays in midfield since returning from a long-term injury, are among his options.

Leeds have a tough run of games coming up in the Premier League and with Phillips sidelined, Rogerio di Brunico has insisted it is time for Forshaw to step up and reach his full potential.

Tasker is convinced Forshaw can fill the void left by Phillips, but stressed that it could leave other positions in midfield weak, although he namechecked starlet Lewis Bate as someone that can step up.

Michael Vipond meanwhile insists Forshaw is not at his best when deployed in defensive midfield unlike when he is played in the number 8 role and questions whether it is ideal to play him in Phillips’ stead and weaken the whole of midfield.

Michael Pollard has insisted that Leeds should have already bought in an extra midfielder as Forshaw, who has a worrying injury record, could again suffer an injury setback with the workload he is expected to take on.

Lee though has stressed that Phillips’ unavailability is the perfect time for Forshaw to show that he is a good player and the ideal cover for the Leeds’ 23.

Burrage-Light sees Phillips injury forcing Leeds to invest in midfielders in January as Forshaw, who has only recently returned from injury, is their only fit an firing midfielder.

Time for Adam Forshaw to step up and fulfill his potential. — 🅡ogerio Di Brunico 🍒 (@SassenachExile) December 9, 2021

Yes, Forshaw can plug that gap, but that then leaves a Forshaw shaped hole elsewhere. Lewis Bate could plug that, but he won’t be played. https://t.co/LoFxfxGIdy — Tasker (@CrambazzledTask) December 9, 2021

Unfortunately not, hes not the same player in that role

Do you weaken all of midfield to accommodate him in Kalvins role or continue having him as Number 8 which he has excelled at — Michael Vipond (@_MichaelVipond) December 9, 2021

How many games will be loaded onto Forshaw before he breaks down. Even while waiting for him to return, that extra midfielder should have been secured as a priority to balance the workload. #lufc — Michael pollard (@pollard500600) December 9, 2021

This is where Adam Forshaw needs to show that not only is he a good player, is the ideal cover for Kalvin Phillips. Also sounds like Bamford is out for a while. This is Joe Gelhardt needs to be given time to show what he can do. Roberts would be a good impact sub. — Lee 👀 (@Cheekychappie5) December 8, 2021