Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has insisted that it is understandable that Celtic are being cautious with Jota’s injury and are not looking to rush him back into action.

Jota has been a big player for Celtic since joining the club from Benfica last summer and has scored eight times in 18 appearances for the club across all competitions.

But he is currently out injured with a hamstring injury and Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he will not be rushed back for the Scottish League Cup final as well later this month.

It will be a while before the Portuguese again wears the Celtic colours and Ferguson stressed that it is only understandable why the club are reluctant to get him back into action too soon.

He stressed that a player such as Jota depends on his pace and with a hamstring injury, Celtic cannot afford to take a risk despite the possibility of him missing some big games for the club this month.

The former Scotland midfielder said on the Go Radio Football Show: “There is no doubt that about it that he has been the standout since he has been signed from Benfica.

“The problem with hamstrings is that you can’t take any chances.

“He is a dynamic player, he is very quick over the ground so with the pace he has got they need to be 100 per cent sure that he is okay to go.

“Sounds to me that Postecoglou is saying that they are not going take any chances and why risk it?

“I know there are important games coming up, they have got the cup final and you want your best players available.

“But you have got to think longer-term and they need him for the rest of the season and I can see why they are reluctant to bring him back quickly.”

It remains to be seen whether Jota can recover in time to be in the squad to face Rangers in the Glasgow derby on 2nd January.