Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given believes that Arsenal’s recruitment team deserve a lot of credit for identifying the potential in Aaron Ramsdale, who is now the club’s number 1.

The summer signing has impressed at the Emirates Stadium with his athleticism between the sticks for the Gunners this season.

The 23-year-old has managed six clean sheets in 12 Premier League matches and has saved his side on a number of occasions.

There were big questions asked about Arsenal choosing to splash the cash on Ramsdale given they already had Bernd Leno at the club.

And former Premier League goalkeeper Given thinks that the Gunners’ recruitment department deserve major credit for bringing him in.

“You have to give the recruitment team at Arsenal a lot of credit”, Given said exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Leicester versus Newcastle.

“He played for a Bournemouth team that got relegated and then the same happened at Sheffield United, and people asked a lot of questions when the club went out and spent upwards of £20m on him.

“It’s a massive transfer fee when you consider how many times he’s seen the ball fly past him over the past two years.

“But the recruitment team clearly saw something in him and it’s actually looking like a really good piece of business.”

Given feels that given Ramsdale’s current run of form, former number 1 Leno is going to find it difficult to get into the team.

“Leno is going to struggle to get back in that team now, I’m sure of that.”

Ramsdale has a contract with the Gunners that runs until the summer of 2025 with the Londoners having the option to extend it by one more year.