Crystal Palace loan star Conor Gallagher is not anticipating being recalled by Chelsea in January amidst a midfield injury crisis at his parent club, according to football.london.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea last summer and has been hugely impressive at the south London club this season.

There has been talk that Chelsea could be looking to recall him in January amidst the issues Thomas Tuchel is facing in the middle of the park due to several injuries.

Gallagher is a product of the Chelsea youth academy and is rated highly at Stamford Bridge.

But it has been claimed that the midfielder is not expecting Chelsea to recall him in the winter transfer window.

He is happy at Crystal Palace and is loving life playing regularly under the tutelage of Patrick Vieira this season.

Gallagher would be prepared to return to Chelsea in January if such a situation arises but is happy to continue at Selhurst Park for the rest of the season.

He is planning to move back to Chelsea next summer and fight for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s team ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.