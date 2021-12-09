John Barnes has insisted that Liverpool players and fans appreciate Divock Origi very much but stressed he is never going to nail down a starting spot under boss Jurgen Klopp.

Origi has been on fire Liverpool in recent outings, scoring three goals in his last four appearances for the club across all competitions, including winners against Wolves in the Premier League and AC Milan in the Champions League.

The Belgian has largely remained a squad player under Klopp but has earned plaudits from fans for regularly making an impact off the bench.

Liverpool legend Barnes stressed that Origi is not under-appreciated at Liverpool just because he is a squad player but insists he is never going to ensure a starting spot under Klopp, despite having a knack for scoring important goals.

Barnes explained that Klopp with stick to his top four attacking choices of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, while Origi will continue to be utilised as an impact player off the bench.

“Divock Origi is never going to nail down a regular spot in the Liverpool team, because he won’t play ahead of Jota, Mane, Firmino or Salah, but that’s not what he needs to do”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“He is part of a squad not fighting for regular spot, but if he’s happy fighting to come off the bench then so be it.

“He’s not under-appreciated because the fans appreciate him, and his teammates appreciate him as well.

“Realistically though, he’s not going to get in ahead of the regular front four.”

Liverpool are set to welcome Aston Villa to Anfield in the league at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Origi, who started in the centre-forward role against AC Milan on Tuesday, will retain his place.