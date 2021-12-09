Leeds United star Tyler Roberts has admitted that it is easier for him to keep believing in Marcelo Bielsa’s vision because of what he has done for the club.

Roberts scored his first Premier League goals for Leeds last weekend in their 2-2 draw against Brentford at Elland Road.

He has made just three league appearances in the starting eleven this season but has been involved in all of their 15 Premier League games.

The forward has been criticised for his lack of numbers in the final third but he stressed that he never lost faith and belief in himself.

He conceded that Bielsa’s presence makes it easier for him to keep believing and despite a few trying times, he never lost faith in what the Leeds manager wants from him and the team.

The Welshman said on BBC West Yorkshire Sport: “When you have got a world-class manager like Marcelo Bielsa is, it is a bit easier to keep believing in what he is saying.

“He knows what he is talking about and you can have the faith in his tactics and the way he sees the game.

“Definitely been just keeping the faith and what I am being told to do.

“I was a bit unfortunate last season with a few assists and few goals and even this season there have been a few times where I have gone why is he saying that, he is not saying that for anybody else.”

Bielsa has been enthusiastic about Roberts despite all the criticism and has continued to place his trust in him.