Ex-Club Brugge star and scout Paul Courant has suggested Charles de Ketelaere would fit right into Thomas Tuchel’s’ current Chelsea squad and stressed the Club Brugge starlet should move to a top club as his next step in his career.

De Ketelaere is considered to be amongst the highly rated rising stars in Belgian football at the moment and he has been catching the eye with a string of strong performances in both domestic and European football.

The 20-year-old is a product of Club Brugge’s youth set-up and is fixture in the squad although many believe he will find his way to a top club on the continent in the coming transfer windows.

Ex-scout Courant is an admirer of De Ketelaere and has suggested that he would be a good fit at European champions Chelsea as he suits Blues boss Tuchel’s vision at the club.

“Put Charles at Chelsea tomorrow and he would play immediately”, Courant told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“Especially under that manager [Tuchel] – I know that club and the vision of their coach a little bit.

“Charles no longer needs a refresher course.

“He is already a modern footballer – physically, technically and mentally.”

Courant added that De Ketelaere’s next step in his career should be moving to one of the top clubs in the world as he is already a well-rounded player that does not need additional experience of playing at other smaller clubs in Europe.

“The next step for Charles should be [moving to a club] as high as possible.

“He doesn’t have to spent time at some smaller European clubs first because everything is already very well put together with him.

“You know, if Charles had grown up in Munich, he would have been playing for Bayern.

“I may be very excited, but it is true.

“I’m glad there is someone like that in Belgium.”

De Ketelaere’s has also started featuring more regularly for the Belgian national team and only time will tell whether one day he will end up playing for the Blues.