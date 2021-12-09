Hertha Berlin sporting director Fredi Bobic has conceded that the club have bought time until January to take a call on the future of West Ham target Niklas Stark.

The 26-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave Hertha Berlin in January or on a free transfer next summer.

West Ham have held initial talks with Stark over a potential move to the Premier League club in January and Dortmund have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

The Bundesliga club want to offer him a new deal and Bobic claimed that the club are in an honest conversation with the player over the possibility of signing on fresh terms.

Bobic claimed that the next round of talks is scheduled for January and until then Hertha Berlin have bought some time to assess the situation before taking a call on Stark’s future at the club.

The Hertha Berlin sporting director said in a press conference: “We have already had talks in the past and we will take a close look at the situation.

“We are in an open, clear and very honest conversation.

“It’s like that, we have given ourselves a little time until January when the next talks are.

“[The new deal will depend on] the overall situation at the club, in the team and most importantly, financially.”

David Moyes has identified Stark as a top target as he looks to bring in a centre-back in January amidst an injury crisis in his defence.