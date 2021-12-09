Former Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has sent his best regards to Zeb Jacobs, who has been confirmed as the head of coaching at the academy set-up at Ibrox.

The Scottish champions have been witnessing a sea of change behind the scenes following the departure of former boss Steven Gerrard, who left to take over at Premier League side Aston Villa.

Ex-Ger Giovanni van Bronckhorst replaced Gerrard at Ibrox, and has put together a new look backroom staff as he looks to lead Rangers to consecutive Scottish Premiership titles.

In addition to the changes at senior level, Rangers have been focusing on raising the standards in their academy and have bought in highly rated youth coach Jacobs from Belgian side Royal Antwerp to take over as head of coaching.

Former Gers first coach Beale has sent his best wishes to Jacobs in his new role in Glasgow as he takes the next step in his career.

Beale, who played a key role in helping Rangers get back to the top of Scottish football alongside Gerrard, assured the 26-year-old that he is joining a great club full of great people.

“Congratulations Zeb Jacobs”, Beale wrote on Twitter, responding to news that confirmed Jacobs’ new job at Rangers.

“Great to see this next step in your career.

“You are joining a wonderful club and group of people.”

Jacobs will take his role at Ibrox on 1st January and fans will be hoping the club will see a rise in the number of academy players that can make the leap to the senior setup under the coach.