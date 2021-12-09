Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill has revealed that his Stamford Bridge team-mate Trevoh Chalobah, who spent time at Huddersfield Town, told him to keep his head down and push himself.

The 18-year-old academy graduate decided against staying put in London for the 2021/22 season and went out to the Championship in search of first-team football.

While it was a bold move to make for a teenager, Colwill insists that he spoke to Chalobah about it and was told what he needed to do.

“I didn’t speak to him directly but I did through other people”, Colwill told football.london.

“He gave me some advice on what it’s like up here and what I needed to do: keep my head down, push myself.”

Colwill sees the loan move to Huddersfield as a path to the first-team back at Stamford Bridge.

However, he is quick to concede that the goal will not be easy to reach and he will have to work hard every day at Huddersfield in order to be successful.

“Leaving on loan can be a path [to the Chelsea first team] but it’s on me to perform.

“If I keep working hard, anything can happen in life.

“I just take it day by day. My focus is on Huddersfield. That’s it.”

The young defender has featured in 16 of Huddersfield’s 21 Championship games thus far, scoring one goal and setting up another from the heart of the defence.