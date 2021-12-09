Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has refused to provide a timescale for the recovery of injured star Kalvin Phillips, who recently suffered a hamstring injury.

Phillips was already nursing a shoulder injury before damaging his hamstring this season and is expected to be out for a while.

Leeds are struggling with injuries at the moment with several key players along with Phillips who are currently out injured with the squad now down to the bare bones ahead of a tough run of games.

Bielsa insisted that he cannot put a timescale on when the midfielder could return to action as it all depends on how his injury heals and the recuperation process.

Asked if Phillips could return before the end of the year, the Leeds manager said in a press conference: “I have already answered. It’s all subject to the evolution of their injury.

“I can’t express myself any further in that sense.”

There are suggestions that the midfielder could also undergo shoulder surgery as he recovers from his hamstring problem.

The Leeds boss stressed that he has no information on that but conceded that could be a logical step if he will be out for a while with the hamstring problem.

“I haven’t heard that information from the medical staff.

“It has common sense, what you just mentioned. If the time he needs to recover from this injury exceeds the recovery from his shoulder, that makes sense.

“As we don’t know how long he will take to recover from his current injury, I cannot apply my common sense to your enquiry.”

Leeds are also missing Patrick Bamford who suffered a fresh injury this season and could be out for two months.