Former Sporting Lisbon defender Carlos Fernandes has advised coach Ruben Amorim, who has been linked with Leeds United as a replacement for Marcelo Bielsa, not to leave Portugal in a hurry.

Amorim has caught the eye with his exploits at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and has guided the side into the last 16 of the Champions League.

He is expected to be chased by foreign clubs soon and recently rejected the idea of leaving Sporting Lisbon for Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Amorim has been linked with Leeds, amid suggestions he is on their shortlist to replace Bielsa in the summer, with the Whites determined to be ready if the 66-year-old chooses to leave his post.

Former Sporting Lisbon man Fernandes, who played with Amorim at Belenenses, thinks the coach should not leave Portugal in a hurry though.

He told Bola Branca: “If you ask me if this is the time for Ruben Amorim to leave, I will tell you that, in my opinion, no.

“I think that he will one day arrive at a good project abroad and will have the greatest success, but for now, I think it would be better to continue to grow at Sporting.

“He is young and, in terms of career management, it would make sense for him to consolidate his project at Sporting and then, yes, embrace other things abroad.”

Sporting Lisbon currently sit second in the Portuguese top flight, having picked up the same amount of points as league leaders FC Porto, but being kept off top spot on goal difference.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will look to tempt Amorim to Elland Road in the summer.