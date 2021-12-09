Leeds United new boy Junior Firpo has revealed that the biggest differences between Spanish and English football is that the Premier League is more physical and competitive with most teams playing attacking football.

Firpo arrived at Elland Road from Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer, filling the left-back role left by fan favourite Ezgjan Alioski.

The 25-year-old has already played a part in ten Premier League games for Leeds so far this season as he continues acclimatising to the cut and thrust of English football.

Firpo has revealed that the biggest difference between football in England and in Spain is that the Premier League is much more physically demanding and competitive.

The left-back added that the majority of English top flight teams champion attacking styles of football and give less importance to maintaining possession compared to clubs in La Liga.

Asked about the difference between football in Spain and England, Firpo said on Spanish radio Cadena SER: “The English league is physical and super competitive.

“All the teams are physically prepared in an incredible way.

“Because of the way we play, we always have to be a level above the rival.

“We train quite hard; the style of football is different.

“In the Premier League, holding the ball and maintaining possession is not common, perhaps it is only seen in Manchester City.

“For the rest [of the teams] it is always attacking football.”

Leeds are set to lock horns with Chelsea at the weekend in the top flight and Firpo will be hoping for a second start on the trot having earned a spot in the starting eleven that drew 2-2 against Brentford on Sunday.