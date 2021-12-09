Super agent Mino Raiola has claimed that he has an idea where Manchester City and Manchester United target Erling Haaland could go in the near future.

The 21-year-old striker is the hottest attacking property in Europe at the moment and is almost certain to leave Dortmund at the end of the season.

A release clause, believed to be anywhere between €75m and €90m, will come into effect in his Dortmund contract next summer and it is expected to trigger his departure.

The Bundesliga giants have made it clear that they want to know what Haaland wants to do before April and Manchester United and Manchester City are amongst the clubs who want him.

Raiola stressed that he and Haaland have an idea of where he would want to go next when he leaves Dortmund.

The Italian stressed that market forces won’t dictate where the Norwegian will end up as he is a player who has the ability to influence the transfer market.

He told German broadcaster Sport1: “We have been thinking, working and working for two years.

“We have clear ideas about where Erling should go and of course, we will look at what the market has to offer.

“We can influence the market with a player like Erling.

“We won’t get influenced by the market. We know this.”

Haaland has struggled with injuries this season but has still managed to score 17 goals in 13 appearances.