Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell is steeled for a tough test for his side against Sheffield Wednesday, who he feels are like the Real Madrid of League One due to their size as a club.

Artell’s side will have a tough challenge to negotiate as they face Darren Moore’s men at Gresty Road on Saturday afternoon.

Crewe moved off the bottom of League One by beating Lincoln City in midweek, but few expect them to be able to get something against the Owls and Artell is in awe of the size of his team’s opponents.

“Sheffield Wednesday are the Real Madrid of League One”, Artell told his club’s official website.

” I don’t know what their budget is but I know that Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club.

“There are some big clubs in this division and then there is Sheffield Wednesday.”

The 41-year-old manager also took time to praise his Sheffield Wednesday counterpart Moore, who he knows personally.

“I know Darren Moore is a great guy and he will be looking to take this huge club back up.”

Even though Artell sees shades of Real Madrid in the Owls, he urged his players to remember they need to give their all in front of the Alex faithful.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be overawed by the occasion.

“It is 11 men against 11 men and we have to give it a right go in front of our fans and see where we get to.”

The two teams last met in the Championship in 2006 and the Alex handed the Owls a 2-0 loss at Gresty Road.