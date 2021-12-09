West Ham United boss David Moyes has revealed that a lot of top agents are suggesting players to him ahead of the January transfer window, which indicates that the Hammers are an attractive destination.

The Hammers have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League, while they are currently fourth in the Premier League, and are tipped to remain in the fight for a Champions League spot for the rest of the season.

West Ham boss Moyes is keen on bolstering his squad in the upcoming January transfer window and the club’s hierarchy are expected to back him as they look to ensure a top four finish in the league while going far in Europe.

Moyes has revealed that a lot of top agents have been getting in touch with him to suggest players, which indicates that the London Stadium has become an attractive destination.

The Hammers boss acknowledged how his current squad is already blessed with top quality internationals which is testament to how big of a club West Ham are.

“I have plenty of top agents putting players to me so that is a sign that people are beginning to think we are attractive”, Moyes told a press conference.

“West Ham are a huge club in London we have really good internationals in the team a great England player and top Czech players too.”

The capital club have had to deal with injuries to first choice centre-backs Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma and as such defence is one area Moyes is looking to bolster in January.