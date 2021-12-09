Tyler Roberts has insisted that Leeds United are excited about the difficult run of fixtures they are set to face in the remainder of the month.

Leeds have failed to reach last season’s heights this season and are still languishing 15th in the league table, just six points above the relegation zone.

The Whites are set to go on a difficult run of games, starting with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea this weekend before travelling to Manchester City next week.

Leeds will also host Arsenal at home before travelling to Merseyside to take on Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Roberts is keen to calm fears of the Leeds supporters and pointed out that the Yorkshire giants performed well against the big teams last season.

He stressed that the teams are definitely beatable and the Welshman feels if any team can hurt them it will be Leeds due to their attacking instincts.

The Leeds star said on BBC West Yorkshire Sport: “I don’t think the supporters need reassuring.

“We went into these types of fixtures last season and obviously, the fans will remember the Man City game and we had the 0-0 at Elland Road against Chelsea and the 1-1 against Man City.

“Of course, they are amazing teams but they are beatable teams, they are not invincible and they are not impossible to beat.

“And if any team are going to go into that game as underdogs and attack it the way you’d want them to attack it would be Leeds United.

“It’s not a difficult month, it’s an exciting month and I am sure there will be a few memories in there.”

Following that difficult run of four games, Leeds will end 2021 with a home game against Aston Villa on 28th December.