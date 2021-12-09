Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he would welcome the addition of quality signings in the upcoming winter transfer window but admitted it is hard to find top players in the middle of a season.

The Whites have had to deal with injuries to several key players since the current season kicked off with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford among the latest batch of stars facing time on the sidelines.

Bielsa has deployed players out of position or asked academy stars to step up in the senior team in the absence of first team regulars but will have an opportunity to bolster his squad in the upcoming January window.

The Argentine is known to be reluctant to add new players to his squad during the January window but has revealed that he will welcome the addition of fresh talents that are better than what he currently has at his disposal.

However, Bielsa admitted it is difficult to find top players midway through a season as such stars will already be playing key roles at their current clubs.

“With respect to signings: like I always say, any player the club is in conditions to sign better than what we have, it would be welcome, but we all know the difficulties of the winter market”, Bielsa told a press conference when asked whether there is extra pressure on Leeds to bring in more players in January owing to their injury situation.

“It’s difficult to find players that are competing, that don’t have a place in the team they’re in.

“Normally those competing have a space within their team.

“Whether it’s economic viability, for those three conditions to be met is not simple.”

Leeds did not make any new signings during the last January window and it remains to be seen whether the club’s hierarchy will bring in new players this time around.