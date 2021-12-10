Italian super agent Mino Raiola has named Manchester City as one of the clubs Erling Haaland could join once he leaves Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old striker is the hottest attacking properly in football at the moment with a clutch of clubs interested in snaring him away from Dortmund.

He is almost certain to leave Dortmund next summer when a release clause worth €75m and €90m will come into effect in his contract.

There is expected to be a massive battle to land Haaland’s signature at the end of the season with clubs such as Manchester United and Manchester City involved in the race.

Raiola stressed that it is only logical that he will be moving on from Dortmund at some point soon.

The Italian admitted that Manchester City are amongst the clubs where Haaland could end up in the near future.

Raiola told German broadcaster Sport1: “He can and will take the next step.

“Bayern, Real, Barcelona and City – these are all big clubs he can go to.

“When we moved to Dortmund we all knew that this step would come.”

Raiola has a difficult relationship with Pep Guardiola but the Manchester City manager is believed to be ready to forget old issues in order to sign Haaland.