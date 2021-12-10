Ainsley Maitland-Niles is considering leaving Arsenal in January after feeling frustrated at his lack of game time under Mikel Arteta this season, according to the Daily Mail.

The midfielder was persuaded to stay at Arsenal by Arteta in the summer when Everton wanted him despite wanting to move on from the Gunners.

The 24-year-old midfielder put in a man of the match performance against Watford last month but was benched for the next game at Liverpool.

The midfielder remained an unused substitute in the games against Newcastle and Manchester United and was completely left out of the squad in their defeat at Everton.

And it has been claimed that Maitland-Niles is irritated at the way he has been treated at Arsenal this season.

He is frustrated at not getting game time under Arteta despite proving himself when he got the opportunities.

The midfielder is now believed to be considering moving from the Gunners in the January transfer window.

He has made just two Premier League starts and wants to play more regular football going forward.

For the moment, Arteta is not trusting him enough to play him despite Arsenal’s midfield coming in for criticism.