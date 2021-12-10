Neil Mellor has warned that Aston Villa are dangerous opponents for Liverpool this weekend at Anfield given the way they have responded to Steven Gerrard taking charge.

In what is set to be an emotional occasion, Gerrard is returning to Anfield and leading Aston Villa into the heat of a Premier League clash against his former club.

Gerrard has had a massive impact at Villa Park since taking over and has led Aston Villa to three wins in his first four games in charge, easing worries over a relegation battle.

Former Liverpool striker Mellor has no doubt that Aston Villa’s players are responding to Gerrard and sees the game as a difficult one for the Reds, feeling Villa have the quality cause issues at Anfield.

“Dangerous opponents because no one fancies them to get anything, coming to Anfield”, Mellor said on LFC TV following Liverpool’s win at AC Milan.

“But the way he has had that reaction, they are playing for him at the moment.

“I think they’ve got enough quality to cause us problems.”

Aston Villa last took all three points away from Anfield in 2014 and Liverpool had Gerrard in the team that day.