Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keeping close tabs on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who will be out of contract next summer, according to ESPN.

Azpilicueta is out of contract at the end of the season and so far, there is no agreement over a new deal between the player and Chelsea.

Chelsea have been calm about the defender’s future at the club but it has been claimed that talks have not progressed over a new deal between the two sides.

The length of a potential new deal is believed to be a major point of difference between Chelsea and Azpilicueta at the moment.

And it has been claimed that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are prepared to pounce and sign him on a free transfer next summer.

The Catalan giants have a serious interest in the Spaniard and see him as an effective low-cost option for the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid feel Kieran Trippier could leave in the summer and Azpilicueta has been identified as his replacement.

Members of Chelsea’s staff are afraid that the defender could walk away from Chelsea on a free transfer.

They believe the Spaniard could feel that next summer – the tenth anniversary of his arrival from Marseille – is a good time to make his way out of Chelsea.