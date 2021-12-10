Barcelona have made a fresh new contract offer to Newcastle United target Ousmane Dembele as they look to convince him to stay at the Nou Camp and snub interest from elsewhere.

The French winger is out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona have been trying for several months to convince him to sign a new deal.

Newcastle have held talks with the player over a move to England and want to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that he wants Dembele to stay and has personally spoken to the player to make him continue at the Nou Camp.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have made a new offer to Dembele to continue at Barcelona.

His representatives met Barcelona last week and that has materialised into an increased offer from the club’s side.

They have made the offer to the player’s agents and want Dembele to make up his mind soon.

Barcelona have offered him a deal worth €7.5m per season, which could reach €11.5m based on appearances and performances.

With Dembele free to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs from 1st January onwards, Barcelona want an answer from the player as soon as possible.