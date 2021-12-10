Former Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham has warned Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick that he needs to be very careful when it comes to blaming players for not following his instructions.

Rangnick fielded a very young side against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday night and they managed a 1-1 draw against the Swiss side.

Young Boys’ goal came from a mistake that Donny van de Beek made and the Manchester United boss complained that some of his players invited pressure on themselves by playing unnecessary passes just ahead of their penalty box.

However, Cunningham is clear that players will not like to hear their manager say such things as it seems like that he is directly blaming them for the result on the pitch.

He stressed that the German needs to be more careful as players inside the dressing room take note of such utterances from the manager.

The former Ireland captain said on Off The Ball when asked about Rangnick’s comments: “I don’t like to hear too much of that.

“That’s basically washing your hands off and saying, ‘I told them the players what they do, they are not prepared to do it’.

“You have got to be very careful saying those types of things.

“They raise a few eyebrows in the dressing room.

“Very quickly the players will feel, ‘hold on, pointing fingers here a little bit’.”

Rangnick will hope to get a response from his players when Manchester United take on Norwich City on Saturday as he aims to continue the feel-good factor which has gripped Old Trafford since his arrival.