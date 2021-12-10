Brighton are interested in signing Manchester City and Liverpool monitored 16-year-old Kilmarnock defender Charlie McArthur, according to football.scotland.

A product of Kilmarnock’s academy, the teenage defender has broken into the first team this season at the Scottish club.

He has featured twice in the Scottish Challenge Cup this term and Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright is a big fan of the 16-year-old centre-back.

His performances have also caught the eye of clubs south of the border as well with some big names claimed to be monitoring him.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been closely keeping tabs on the young defender as part of their plans.

Brighton have also watched him and are interested in getting their hands on McArthur as well.

Kilmarnock want to hold on to him and further aid his development over the next few years through regular first-team appearance.

But the 16-year-old could soon be considering offers to move to England with one of the bigwigs of the Premier League.

McArthur has captained the Scotland Under-17s and is rated highly in his country.