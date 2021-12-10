Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore feels that a team can never be short of left-footers and therefore his side are open to signing one in defence in the January transfer window.

The Owls have been on the lookout to strengthen their defence with a number of names being linked with moves to Hillsborough.

Left-footed Huddersfield Town full-back Josh Ruffels is one of the names that has been linked, though Moore’s side face competition for his signature.

Moore, while admitting his team’s interest in left-footed defenders, insisted that a team can never be short of left-footers.

However, the difficulty of doing a deal for such a player is that given their limited availability everybody is after them, Moore feels.

“You can never be short of left-footers”, Moore said at a press conference.

“They don’t fall off trees, the difficulty is getting them in as everybody wants them.”

The Sheffield Wednesday manager also took time to reveal how his team have worked on building resilience inside the squad.

“We have had a sports psychologist in since the start of the season.

“We have tried to build that resilience. The players all know what is expected.

“They have to be fighting for the badge and the club. That’s what I want when the players take to the field.”

Sheffield Wednesday are on an eleven-game unbeaten run in the league at the moment but are still two points off a playoff spot.