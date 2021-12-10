A clutch of English clubs are waiting to see what decision Rangers make over the availability of Jack Simpson in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Former Bournemouth man Simpson was taken north of the border by Steven Gerrard and is now settling into life under new Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

He is down the pecking order of centre-backs at Ibrox though and Calvin Bassey is now ahead of him, raising question marks over his future at Rangers.

Simpson is not short of suitors, with QPR, Middlesbrough and Swansea City holding an interest in him.

The English sides are not sure though whether Rangers will let Simpson leave and if they do, on what terms, and are waiting to find out what the Gers will do.

Simpson played in both the Premier League and the Championship with Bournemouth, but he has clocked just four appearances for Rangers this season.

The defender penned a contract running until the summer of 2025 when he joined the Gers.

It remains to be seen if he will see it out or head back south of the border in the new year.